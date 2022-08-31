Aribo rubs it in after Southampton’s stunning win against Chelsea

Joe Aribo came off the bench on the hour mark to ensure Southampton rein in the maximum points against Chelsea at Saint Mary’s on Tuesday.
Southampton stunned Chelsea 2-1 in the Premier League, coming from behind courtesy of goals from Romeo Lavia (28′) and Adam Armstrong (45+1′).
Raheem Sterling opened scoring in the game (23′), a fine finish that marked his third goal since joining the Blues.
Reacting to his team’s win Aribo shared his thoughts on Twitter.
Solid team performance today! Support was electric 🔥🔥🔥.. congrats lil bro @RomeoLavia 💫 pic.twitter.com/yWAhAxLc1M
— Joe Aribo (@J_Aribo19) August 30, 2022