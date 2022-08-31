Aribo rubs it in after Southampton’s stunning win against Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Chelsea FC. (Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images)

Joe Aribo came off the bench on the hour mark to ensure Southampton rein in the maximum points against Chelsea at Saint Mary’s on Tuesday.

Southampton stunned Chelsea 2-1 in the Premier League, coming from behind courtesy of goals from Romeo Lavia (28′) and Adam Armstrong (45+1′).
Raheem Sterling opened scoring in the game (23′), a fine finish that marked his third goal since joining the Blues.
Reacting to his team’s win Aribo shared his thoughts on Twitter.

Solid team performance today! Support was electric 🔥🔥🔥.. congrats lil bro @RomeoLavia 💫 pic.twitter.com/yWAhAxLc1M

— Joe Aribo (@J_Aribo19) August 30, 2022

Aribo replaced Saints’ goal scorer, Lavia, but Chelsea had been dealt with and had no way back in the game – Thomas Tuchel even admits his team was soft.
So far this season, Southampton have picked up seven points from five rounds of matches, which sees them climb to 7th on the standings.
Next up for Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men is a PL game on the road against the struggling Wolverhampton Wanderers.

