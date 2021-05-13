Aribo revels in new Rangers role following win over Livingston

By
Victor Ohkani
-
0
36
Joe Aribo was deployed as left-back against Livingston in the Championship playoff round. Photo credit | Twitter (J_Aribo19)

Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo has expressed joy after being given the opportunity to exercise his versatility in the championship round match against Livingston.

Aribo was deployed as a left-back and the 24 year-old put in the shift to ensure the Champions keep a clean sheet as Rangers won 3-0 on the night.

 

He tweeted after the match :
Not a bad game at left back tonight – top team performance, 3 points & a clean sheet

 

Rangers made light work of the hosts, with James Tavernier (42′), Ryan Kent (57′) and Ianis Hagi (83′) all finding the back of the net.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here