Aribo revels in new Rangers role following win over Livingston

Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo has expressed joy after being given the opportunity to exercise his versatility in the championship round match against Livingston.

Aribo was deployed as a left-back and the 24 year-old put in the shift to ensure the Champions keep a clean sheet as Rangers won 3-0 on the night.

He tweeted after the match :

Not a bad game at left back tonight – top team performance, 3 points & a clean sheet

Rangers made light work of the hosts, with James Tavernier (42′), Ryan Kent (57′) and Ianis Hagi (83′) all finding the back of the net.