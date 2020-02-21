Aribo relishes wonder goal in Rangers’ home win vs Braga

Joe Aribo is delighted to score the most important goal of his career in Rangers’ remarkable Europa League 3-2 win over Sporting Braga at the Ibrox Stadium on Thursday night.

The Super Eagles star was crucial as Steven Gerrard’s menrallied back from two goals down to take the lead going into the second leg in Portugal.

Aribo started the game from the bench and came on at left-back for injured Glen Kamara in the 54th minute.

He netted the equalizer for the Light Blues in the 75th minute after goals from Fransérgio and Abel Ruiz had fired the visitors in front.

Meanwhile, Romanian attacking midfielder Ianis Hagi scored two terrific goals for Rangers on the night to complete the comeback.

But it was Aribo’s strike that was the most spectacular of the three as he weaved his way through the Braga defence and finished with aplomb from inside the area.

Speaking after the highly-tensed encounter, the former Charlton Athletic midfielder is excited to have netted on the night describing the goal as the most important of his career to date.

“It’s hard to put it into words. It’s the most important goal of my career to date,”Aribo told glasgowtimes.

“I’ve never scored a goal like that before. What was in my mind? I just thought I was going to keep going. I got past the first man and there was no turning back. I just had to keep going and I found myself in front of goal- luckily I found the back of net.”

“I actually started the move. I found the first man with my cross and the ball came back to me. I just said let me do what I’m going to do.”

“The feeling when the ball hit the net was relief because I was just buzzing that it had gone in and we were level.

“We know how good Braga are and that they have a lot of players who could hurt us. If we were not at it we would have suffered. That’s what happened in the early part of the game but we need to be on top form over there for the second leg.”