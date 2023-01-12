Aribo left on the bench in Epic Southampton win over Man City

Joe Aribo cheered on from the bench as he watched his teammates pull a major Cup upset in the League Cup on Wednesday night at St. Mary’s.
Aribo is seeing less and less game time under new Southampton boss Nathan Jones, but the Saints had a bigger fish to fry with Pep Guardiola coming to two.
Jones had handed the Nigerian midfielder only two starts, called him off the bench three times and not have him suit up in two games.
On Wednesday, the 26 year-old was on the bench, but the Saints executed their plan on the pitch swiftly and decisively.
First Sekou Mara put the hosts ahead in the 23rd minute before Moussa Djenepo’s (28′) extended the lead with a delightful lob.
After the restart, Guardiola threw on his top stars Nathan Ake, Kevin De Bruyne, Manuel Akanji and Erling Haaland as well as Rodri, were all brought, but Southampton defended well to shut out City.
Forest Overcomes Wolves on Penalties, Dennis gets Minutes
On the night, Nottingham Forest knocked out Wolves to also book a spot in the final four of the Cup.
Forest shot ahead in the 18th minute through former Wolves CB, Willy Boly at the The City Ground.
But, the visitors responded in the 64th minute when Raul Jimenez fired home from a Matheus Cunha assist.
With the score level at the end of regular time, the teams proceeded to shootouts and Forest won 4-3.