Aribo in action, Ojo on target in Rangers’ friendly win

Joe Aribo was on parade for Glasgow Rangers while Sheyi Ojo was on target in Rangers 6-1 victory over Lokomotiv Tashkent in Saturday’s friendly played at the Sevens Stadium in Dubai.

Aribo and Ojo were part of the Gers squad that travelled to Dubai last week for a camping exercise ahead of the second half of the Scottish Premiership.

Both players were included in the starting eleven and were subbed off before the start of the second half.

Ojo, on loan from Liverpool, found the back of the net in the 27th minute to double the lead for Rangers following former Spurs striker’s Jermain Defoe opener 17 minutes earlier.

The Gers went into the break 2-0 up after dominating possession in the first half.

However, Steven Davies added the third five minutes after the restart while James Tavernier made it 4-0 in the 49th minute.

Scottish striker Greg Stewart netted a brace in the 80th and 90th minutes while Amanow Yusupov scored a consolation goal for the Uzbekistan Super League champions as Rangers ran out 6-1 winners on the day.