Aribo glad to help Rangers beat Dundee United

Joe Aribo says he’s excited to scorers for Rangers in their 4-1 success over Dundee United on Sunday.

Rangers, who are Champions-elect, pummeled Dundee United at the Ibrox to take a step closer to the title.

Ianis Hagi and Ryan Kent goals put the Gers 2-0 up going into half time break, before Aribo and Alfredo Morelos completed the rout in the second-half.

Aribo has now been involved in 10 ( 6 goals and 4 assists) league goals in 23 appearances for Rangers this season.

“The boys are buzzing, we knew it wasn’t going to be an easy game,”Aribo told Rangers TV at full-time.

“We had to start fast and give all we could in the game to get a foothold and just keep going throughout the whole 90 minutes.”

On the goal he scored with his left foot, Aribo revealed he had been working on technique in training for sometime and was glad to see the the ball go in.

“Everyone in training says I just like to finesse and curl it but I’ve been practicing so I just thought I would put my laces through it and thankfully it went in.

“I just want to finish the season strong, keep pushing, keep going and giving all that I can and I am happy that I’m getting positive results,” he said.