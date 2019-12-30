Aribo celebrates Old Firm Derby Win over Celtic

Joe Aribo is excited with Glasgow Rangers’ 2-1 away win against title rivals Celtic at the Celtic Park on Sunday afternoon.

Aribo was included in the starting line-up and put in a decent shift to help the Gers move within two points of league leaders Celtic with a game in hand.

Ryan Kent’s 36-minute effort was cancelled out by OdsonneEdouard’s strike three minutes before half-time.

Meanwhile, Nikola Katic grabbed the winner eleven minute after the restart to reaffirm Rangers title credentials.

Aribo took to the social media to celebrate the important win.

What A Performance! Come on You GERS! : he tweeted after the game.

The Super Eagles star was on for 90 minutes in the highly entertaining encounter.

He has scored two goals and bagged six assists in 17 league appearances for Rangers this season.