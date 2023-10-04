AFCON 2019Players Abroad Aribo and the Saints go Marching On! By Adebanjo - October 4, 2023 0 44 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Joe Aribo. (Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images) Joe Aribo came off the bench in the final nine minutes of the Championship match between Stoke City and Southampton, on Tuesday. Aribo helped the Saints see out another three points as they make it back to back wins in the Championship. Last weekend, Russel Martin’s side stunned Leeds United 3-1 at St. Mary’s, and the Nigeria also played a bid part role in securing that victory. On Tuesday, the former Rangers man replaced the match winner, Stuart Armstrong in the 81st minute for his ninth league appearance this season. Southampton have now climbed to 9th in the division on 16points and are tied with 5th placed Cardiff City. Their next League fixture comes up this Saturday at home against Rotherham.