APOEL Nicosia Snaps Up Former Golden Eaglets Player By Joseph Obisesan - June 25, 2023

Fawaz Abdullahi has joined APOEL. Photo | Apoelfc Former Golden Eaglets midfielder, Fawaz Abdullahi has signed with Cypriot club APOEL Nicosia. Abdullahi signed a three-year contract with APOEL after playing for Doxa Katokopia, another Cypriot team. Last season, the 25-year-old played 25 times for Doxa Katokopia, but he will be listed on APOEL's B team for the upcoming campaign. The midfielder's arrival was announced by the club on their website on Saturday. "APOEL FOOTBALL (PUBLIC) LTD announces the conclusion of an agreement with the footballer Fawaz Abdullahi," reads the statement. "We welcome him to APOEL and wish him good health and with hard work he will help the team achieve its goals." Abdulahi competed for the Flying Eagles in the 2019 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations, which was held in Tanzania.