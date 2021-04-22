APOEL 1-3 Anorthosis: Uzoho knocked out of Cypriot Cup

Francis Uzoho shipped in three goals in the Cyprus Cup on Wednesday as APOEL Nicosia were dumped out of the competition.

Uzoho was between the sticks but couldn’t save his team from the 3-1 semi final defeat against Anorthosis in the second leg of the tie.

APOEL trailed 1-0 from the first leg, but were behind inside the opening 25 minutes in the return fixture.

Josef Husbauer struck the back of the net to breach Uzoho’s goal for the game’s opener.

But the hosts responded, winning a penalty that was dispatched easily by Joe Garner 12 minutes later.

However, Anorthosis were back in the lead just before the break, CB Pavlos Korrea scoring his first of two goals in additional time of the first period.

Korrea would hit again in the 75th minute, breaching Uzoho’s goal to register his brace and effectively end the game as a contest.

Last season APOEL reached the final of the cup but lost to AEL Limassol.