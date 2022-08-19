Antwerp remain unbeaten, Yusuf excels Again

Adebanjo
Antwerp's goalkeeper Jean Butez and Alhassan Yusuf during the match against Istanbul Basaksehir.(Photo by DIRK WAEM / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)

Royal Antwerp fought their way to earn a draw on the road against Istanbul Basaksehir at the Fatih Terim Stadium on Thursday.

Dinis Almeida’s 87th minute equalizer earned the Belgians a good first-leg UEFA Europa Conference League playoff result.
Antwerp head coach, Marc van Bommel kept faith with his trusted, emerging Midfield star Alhassan Yusuf.
Yusuf has played in every game for his side this season (9) across all competitions and has played every single minute.
The 22 year-old was a big influence on the night in Istanbul and made a big difference as Antwerp now have the chance to wrap up the qualifiers at home on a high note.
Royal Antwerp have not lost a game this season ( 2D, 7W), and recorded a draw just once at home in the current campaign.

 

 

Agbo slumps to defeat with Slovan Bratislava

 

With Slovan Bratislava’s hope of playing European football this season suffered a setback following the defeat to HSK Zrinjski in the first-leg playoff of the Europa Conference League, Thursday night.

Bratislava were reduced to 10 men past the hour mark, and eventually the numerical advantage hurt them as they fell narrowly, 1-0, at the Stadion Bijeli Brijeg.
Nemanja Bilbija’s 89th minute strike decided the contest in Mostar.
The visitors had Nigerian midfielder, Uche Agbo feature for the entire duration of the game.
Agbo has also involved in the team’s brief campaigns in the UEFA Champions League and Europa League.

