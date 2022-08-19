Antwerp remain unbeaten, Yusuf excels Again

Royal Antwerp fought their way to earn a draw on the road against Istanbul Basaksehir at the Fatih Terim Stadium on Thursday.
Dinis Almeida’s 87th minute equalizer earned the Belgians a good first-leg UEFA Europa Conference League playoff result.
Antwerp head coach, Marc van Bommel kept faith with his trusted, emerging Midfield star Alhassan Yusuf.
Yusuf has played in every game for his side this season (9) across all competitions and has played every single minute.
The 22 year-old was a big influence on the night in Istanbul and made a big difference as Antwerp now have the chance to wrap up the qualifiers at home on a high note.
Royal Antwerp have not lost a game this season ( 2D, 7W), and recorded a draw just once at home in the current campaign.
Agbo slumps to defeat with Slovan Bratislava