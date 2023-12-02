Anthony Walker Murder: Joey Barton Slammed over Insensitive Comments

Former footballer Joey Barton is facing criticism for his description of the tragic racist murder of 18-year-old Anthony Walker by his brother and cousin as a mere “scrap.”
In a podcast preview, Barton minimized the horrifying incident, attributing his brother Michael’s 17-year imprisonment to his cousin’s actions in the 2005 racially motivated killing in Merseyside.
Barton casually recounted the event, describing it as an altercation where an ice axe was swung into Walker’s head, causing his death.
However, Barton’s remarks were met with strong disapproval from The Anthony Walker Foundation, which highlighted the factual inaccuracy and insensitivity of his comments given the severity of the racially motivated attack.
The tragic incident occurred as Walker, along with his girlfriend and cousin, encountered Michael Barton, who made threatening remarks before Barton and his cousin ambushed them, resulting in Walker’s fatal injury.
Despite criticism, Barton has not apologized for his statements. The foundation and others have rebuked Barton for his attempt to downplay the horrific murder for podcast publicity, emphasizing the lasting impact on Walker’s life and the importance of acknowledging the gravity of the crime rather than trivializing it.