Anthony Nwakaeme solo show destroys Galatasaray

Anthony Nwakaeme (C) celebrates after scoring a goal during Turkish Super Lig week 4 match between Trabzonspor and Galatasaray in Trabzon. (Photo by Hakan Burak Altunoz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Anthony Nwakaeme was unplayable as he bossed the pitch helping Trabzonspor fight from two goals down to secure a point against Galatasaray in the Super Lig on Sunday.

Nwakaeme snatched the vital equalizer, smashing the ball past a wall of defenders, to tie the game at 2-2 in the 62nd minute.
The Forward started the move, backing the ball into the path of teammate Marek Hamsik, who beat two defenders before cutting the ball back into the box for the unmarked forward.
He finished the game with 3 shots, completed a game-high 9 successful dribbles, 4 tackles, 2 clearances, 1 block, 1 aerial duel and the man of the match away.
Though a single point, it moved Trabzon into second spot in the standings, tied on points with early league leaders Besiktas.

 

Okechukwu subbed on while Olanrewaju, Leke missing for Sivasspor vs Fenerbahce

Pedro Henrique celebrates after scoring his sides goal during the Super Lig match between Fenerbahce and Sivaspor at Sukru Saracoglustadion. (Photo by BSR Agency/Getty Images)

Olanrewaju Kayode and Leke James both missed Sivasspor’s trip to Fenerbahce for Sunday’s Super Lig clash, but Azubuike Okechukwu got minutes off the bench.

Kayode was serving the first of his two-game suspension while James was ruled out with an injury.
Their absence didn’t cost Sivasspor much, neither one of the forwards has a league goal to his name this season.
However the visitors were behind after twenty-three minutes, Bright Osayi-Samuel with the game’s opener.
Sivasspor would level before the break, Pedro Henrique scored the equalizer from the penalty spot on the stroke of half time.
Neither side will find the back of the net again as they settled for a share of the spoils.

 

 

 

Umar handed cameo as Rizespor star eased back into action after lengthy injury

Aminu Umar in action during the Super Lig match between Rizespor and Hatayspor at the Çaykur Didi Stadium on Sunday. Photo credit | caykurrizespor

Aminu Umar got nine minutes of action for Rizespor in the Super Lig match against Hatayspor on Sunday.

Umar came off the bench in his third appearance of the season as he gradually gets back to fitness following a lengthy injury spell from last season.
The 26 year-old was handed a cameo with the hosts trailing 1-0 courtesy an 80th minute goal by Senegal’s Mame Biram Diouf.
Ayoub El Kaabi wrapped up the points for the visitors in the 89th minute, leaving Rizespor without a win from four games this season.
Meanwhile, Ahmed Musa was an unused substitute when Fatih Karagumruk hosted Adana Demirspor on Saturday.
Musa who was with Nigeria during the international break returned to the club but was rested by head coach Atilay Canel.
The side did continue with their unbeaten start to the league season, picking 10 points from a possible 12 points.

