Anthony Nwakaeme solo show destroys Galatasaray

Anthony Nwakaeme was unplayable as he bossed the pitch helping Trabzonspor fight from two goals down to secure a point against Galatasaray in the Super Lig on Sunday.
Nwakaeme snatched the vital equalizer, smashing the ball past a wall of defenders, to tie the game at 2-2 in the 62nd minute.
The Forward started the move, backing the ball into the path of teammate Marek Hamsik, who beat two defenders before cutting the ball back into the box for the unmarked forward.
He finished the game with 3 shots, completed a game-high 9 successful dribbles, 4 tackles, 2 clearances, 1 block, 1 aerial duel and the man of the match away.
Though a single point, it moved Trabzon into second spot in the standings, tied on points with early league leaders Besiktas.
Okechukwu subbed on while Olanrewaju, Leke missing for Sivasspor vs Fenerbahce
Olanrewaju Kayode and Leke James both missed Sivasspor’s trip to Fenerbahce for Sunday’s Super Lig clash, but Azubuike Okechukwu got minutes off the bench.
Kayode was serving the first of his two-game suspension while James was ruled out with an injury.
Their absence didn’t cost Sivasspor much, neither one of the forwards has a league goal to his name this season.
However the visitors were behind after twenty-three minutes, Bright Osayi-Samuel with the game’s opener.
Sivasspor would level before the break, Pedro Henrique scored the equalizer from the penalty spot on the stroke of half time.
Neither side will find the back of the net again as they settled for a share of the spoils.