Anthony Nwakaeme Produces Spectacular Brace, Fine Assist in Trabzonspor 6-0 Win

Anthony Nwakaeme scored a brace and also grabbed an assist as Trabzonspor thrashed Kasimpasa 6-0 in a Super Lig match on Sunday at the Şenol Güneş Stadium.

Nwakaeme netted two spectacular curlers from 21 yards (29′) and inside the box (83′), showing great technique with his right foot.

The Forward also showed some fine foot work to beat his marker and set up Alexander Sorloth for the Norwegian’s second on his way to notching up a hat-trick.

So far this season in his 18 appearances, Nwakaeme has contributed 12 goals (7 goals, 5 assists) in the league as Trabzonspor move to within a point of second placed Basaksehir in the table.

Alongside, Mikel Obi played the entire duration of the game, his 13th appearance of the season.

Onazi, Sekidika Debuts ends in Contrasting Outcome

Onazi Ogenyi got his much awaited debut for Denizlispor on Sunday away against champions Galatasaray in the Super Lig.

Onazi who joined Denizlispor after he was released by Trabzonspor this month, signed a one year-and-half deal to move to the Denizli Atatürk Stadium.

He was left out of the matchday squad to face Trabzonspor last Thursday, in what could have been his debut, but the Nigeria International was handed a starter’s spot on Sunday.

However, he probably did not have the sort of the impact he would have hoped for in his first game.

The midfielder was booked in the 29th minute, his side trailing 1-0 and it got worse after the break.

Former Chelsea and AS Monaco Forward Radamel Falcao struck to double Galatasaray’s lead in the 57th minute.

19 minutes into the second-half and Onazi was withdrawn, he played only 64 minutes.

Denizlispor eventually score, but the hosts held on for a 2-1 victory. Henry Onyekuru missed the game and Jesse Sekidika got a four-minute cameo.