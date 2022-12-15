Anthony Nwakaeme makes the difference for Struggling Al Feiha

Anthony Nwakaeme scored one and got an assist in Al Feiha’s 2-1 win against Al Khaleej in a Saudi Professional League match at the Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium on Thursday.
Nwakaeme netted from the penalty spot before setting up teammate, Sultan Maddash, for his side’s winner in the relegation scrap.
The Nigerian scored in the first half; the game’s first goal, in the 17th minute. Although the hosts got the chance to level after they were awarded a penalty themselves, Sokol Cikalleshi failed to convert his kick.
However, in the second half Al Khaleej pegged the visitors back, but quite fortuitously as an own goal brought them level eight minutes after the interval.
With the team winless in their previous eight games, and neck deep in relegation waters, Al Feiha managed to find a way.
Their Nigerian forward turned provider and Al Feiha regained the lead a minute after conceding.