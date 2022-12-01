Anthony Nwakaeme Fuels Transfer Rumor of likely Turkey U-turn

Anthony Nwakaeme posted a cryptic message on social media, on Wednesday, leaving many guessing if he could be making a quick return to the Turkish Super Lig.
In September, the 33 year-old Forward joined Saudi Pro League side Al Fayha, on a free, after four years at Trabzonspor.
Nwakaeme’s split from the Turkish champions was loud and under acrimonious circumstances, attracting scathing attacks in the media by the club, after the parties failed to reach agreement on a new deal.
While in Saudi Arabia, the Forward has scored three goals in six appearances, before the World Cup break.
He seemed to have settled down at his new club, but rumors of a possible return Turkey just wouldn’t go away.
The Nigerian has been in the news recently with several Turkish media outlets linking him with a possible January transfer to Besiktas.
Although there’s been no official confirmation, the 33 year-old on Wednesday, posted on his Instagram story a message, showing his arrival in Istanbul.
Whether en route for the holiday or business, the post did not clarify further, but he captioned the picture of his luggage:
“If I tell you the Full Story” (a praying hand emoji) and a location emoji reading: Istanbul, Turkey.