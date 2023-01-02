Anthony Nwakaeme drops Cryptic Post over His Future with Saudi Pro League Club

Anthony Nwakaeme. Photo | IG (alfaihaclub)

Anthony Nwakaeme has posted a cryptic message suggesting he will commit his future to Saudi Pro League side Al Faiha until 2024 ending speculations of a likely return to Turkey.

Nwakaeme shared an old photo of himself and an Al Faiha representative holding up a shirt with the inscription “2024”.

The Forward joined Al Faiha as a free Agent in 2022 after leaving Turkey as a champion with Trabzonspor, penning a two-year deal with the Saudi Pro League side.

But, the 33 year-old had been subject of a transfer speculation linking him with a possible move to Besiktas when the January transfer window opens.

In his IG post, the Nigerian captioned the picture:

New Year New Blessings Same GOD #TN9 #GodIsTheGreatest

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tony Nwakaeme (@tonynwakaeme)

 

In spite of the transfer rumors, the player has continued to deliver the goods for Al Faiha, scoring in his last three league outings to take his tally to 6 goals in 9 appearances.

He is helping the club turn their season around, and avoiding relegation is the immediate priority, as they are now six points clear of the drop zone.

After the holidays, Al Faiha will hope to have their top striker back for the Saudi PL clash against bottom side Al Batin on January 7.

