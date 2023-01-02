Anthony Nwakaeme drops Cryptic Post over His Future with Saudi Pro League Club

Anthony Nwakaeme has posted a cryptic message suggesting he will commit his future to Saudi Pro League side Al Faiha until 2024 ending speculations of a likely return to Turkey.
Nwakaeme shared an old photo of himself and an Al Faiha representative holding up a shirt with the inscription “2024”.
The Forward joined Al Faiha as a free Agent in 2022 after leaving Turkey as a champion with Trabzonspor, penning a two-year deal with the Saudi Pro League side.
But, the 33 year-old had been subject of a transfer speculation linking him with a possible move to Besiktas when the January transfer window opens.
In his IG post, the Nigerian captioned the picture:
New Year New Blessings Same GOD #TN9 #GodIsTheGreatest
