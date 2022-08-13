Another record for Oshoala with Ballon d’Or nomination

Asisat Oshoala goal celebration during the match between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad. (Photo by Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Asisat Oshoala has become the first Nigerian ever to be nominated for the Ballon d’Or award, as she made the 20 players shortlist of the Women’s category.

Oshoala was joint top scorer in Spain’s Primera Division Femenina with 20 goals inspiring FC Barcelona Femeni to the league title.
She also won multiple domestic silverware with the team and they finished runners-up in the UEFA Women’s Champions League.
The list of nominees was published, Friday, by the French football media outfit, via social media and several players responded with tweets acknowledging their recognition.

 

 

 

Asisat Oshoala’s recognition is the first for a Nigerian player and it seems like for the 27 year-old Forward, it is better late than never.
There were legit numbers to show she deserved a look in last season and the season before where she was integral in Barcelona’s dominance.
Oshoala was recently awarded the best Women’s football gong at the CAF Awards in Morocco.

