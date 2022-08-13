Another record for Oshoala with Ballon d’Or nomination

Asisat Oshoala has become the first Nigerian ever to be nominated for the Ballon d’Or award, as she made the 20 players shortlist of the Women’s category.
Oshoala was joint top scorer in Spain’s Primera Division Femenina with 20 goals inspiring FC Barcelona Femeni to the league title.
She also won multiple domestic silverware with the team and they finished runners-up in the UEFA Women’s Champions League.
The list of nominees was published, Friday, by the French football media outfit, via social media and several players responded with tweets acknowledging their recognition.
NAIJA 🇳🇬⚽️….. https://t.co/GsP5TpSkaT
— ASISAT M.O.N (@AsisatOshoala) August 12, 2022