Another Historic Season for Oshoala’s FC Barcelona Femeni

FC Barcelona Femeni have completed a domestic treble in this campaign following the 6-1 victory against Sporting Huelva in the Copa de la Reina final on Sunday.
Barça added the Copa de la Reina to the Primera Divisón title and the Supercopa de España which they bagged in what has been a dominant season for the Culés.
Celebrem el triomf del futbol femení.#MoreThanEmpowerment pic.twitter.com/BUhIh2YG3E
— FC Barcelona Femení (@FCBfemeni) May 29, 2022
On the day, Nigerian Striker and Primera Divisón too scorer Asisat Oshoala was an unused substitute.
But the attacker, also hasn’t featured in many Cup games this season or been very impressive in them.
The campaign ends on a high for Barcelona who failed to defend their UEFA Women’s Champions League trophy after the defeat to Lyon in the final last weekend.