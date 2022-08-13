Announcement of Dennis’ departure from Watford Imminent

Emmanuel Dennis has completed his medicals and his move back to the English Premier League is imminent.
Dennis was not in Watford’s matchday squad for Friday’s Championship game against Burnley at Vicarage road.
Multiple sources confirmed the Player was on the verge of his transfer; a return to the PL.
Emmanuel Dennis has completed the medical tests with Nottingham Forest few minutes ago. He’s gonna sign a four year deal with NFFC. 🚨🌳 #NFFC
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 12, 2022
Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest have been splashing the cash this summer.
Their spending spree has seen them acquire several notable PL names, as well as players from other European Leagues.
Dennis, 24, will join his compatriot, Taiwo Awoniyi, in the squad as Steve Cooper’s men look to stem the early struggles in the top flight following the Matchday 1 defeat away at Newcastle.
However, no official announcement has been made by either clubs concerning the deal, although it is expected it could be announced as early as Saturday.