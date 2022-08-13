Announcement of Dennis’ departure from Watford Imminent

Semi Ajayi and Emmanuel Dennis during the Championship match between West Brom and Watford. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Emmanuel Dennis has completed his medicals and his move back to the English Premier League is imminent.

Dennis was not in Watford’s matchday squad for Friday’s Championship game against Burnley at Vicarage road.
Multiple sources confirmed the Player was on the verge of his transfer; a return to the PL.

 

 

Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest have been splashing the cash this summer.
Their spending spree has seen them acquire several notable PL names, as well as players from other European Leagues.
Dennis, 24, will join his compatriot, Taiwo Awoniyi, in the squad as Steve Cooper’s men look to stem the early struggles in the top flight following the Matchday 1 defeat away at Newcastle.
However, no official announcement has been made by either clubs concerning the deal, although it is expected it could be announced as early as Saturday.

 

 

 

The player joined Watford in 2021 from Club Brugge on a five-year deal, for a fee of €4 million and is now likely to be sold in the region of €14 million.
He scored 10 goals and created 6 assists in 33 league appearances.

