Ankaragucu 2-0 Tuzlaspor: Segun, Olatubosun knocked out of Turkish Cup

Tuzlaspor’s journey in the Turkish Cup came to a disappointing end in the round of 16 clash against MKE Ankaragucu on Tuesday night.
Ankaragucu won 2-0 with goals from Jese (7′) and Federico Macheda (55′) to stop the TFF League One side’s impressive campaign.
Drawn by until the 3rd round, Tuzlaspor had labored their way through to the fifth round, winning both games in extra time.
⏱ Maç sonucu |
MKE Ankaragücü’müz 2 – 0 Tuzlaspor #KupaBeyi pic.twitter.com/EbRtaJh7tO
— MKE Ankaragücü (@Ankaragucu) December 20, 2022