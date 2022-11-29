Andre Onana Releases statement On rift with Cameroon coach and FECAFOOT

Cameroon national team goalkeeper, Andre Onana has released an official statement regarding his rift with the national team manager, Rigobert Song.
He however, did not reveal much about what really happened behind the scenes in Cameroon’s camp. He however expressed support to the team as he exited World Cup.
The full statement:
I want to express my affection for my Country and the National Team. Yesterday I was not allowed to be on the ground to help Cameroon, as I always do, to achieve the team’s goals. I always behaved in a way to lead the team to success in a good manner.
I have put all my efforts and energy into finding solutions to a situation that a footballer often experiences, but there has been no will on the other side. Some moments are difficult to assimilate. However, I always respect and support the decisions of the people in charge of pursuing the success of our Team and Country.
I extend all my strength to my teammates because we demonstrated that we are capable of going very far in this competition.
The values that I promote as a person and as a player are the ones that identify me, and that my family has given me since my childhood. Representing Cameroon has always been a privilege. The Nation first and forever.
Official statement pic.twitter.com/0ouCs5CBWQ
— Andre Onana (@AndreyOnana) November 29, 2022