Anderlecht signs exciting Young Nigerian Midfielder

By
Adebanjo
-
0
147
Ishaq Abdulrazak joined RSC Anderlecht on a two-year deal. Photo | rsca

Belgian side RSC Anderlecht announced, Monday, the signing of 20 year-old Ishaq Abdulrazak from IFK Norrkoping.

Ishaq penned a two year deal with Anderlecht and is their first signing of the transfer window.
The Nigerian is a Midfielder who can also play in multiple positions on the right side and last season made 12 appearances in the Allsvenskan.
Highly rated in the Swedish top division, the Youngster morphed into a major prospect in his two years at Norrkoping and despite having a year left on his contract at the club, they still managed to cut a decent €3 million from the transfer.
In his first interview as a Sporting Player, Ishaq spoke on his desire to hit the ground running at his new club.

 

RSC Anderlecht’s new signing Nigerian Midfielder Ishaq Abdulrazak has been issued the jersey number 24 for the new season. Photo | rsca
“This is a big step up for me, one that I’m very proud of. I want to prove my worth to the team as soon as possible and I am looking forward to meeting my teammates and the fans,” the Midfielder was quoted on the Club’s website.
Last season Anderlecht finished third in the regular season but managed to secure a qualification round berth in the Europa Conference League next term through the playoffs with now erstwhile Manager, Vincent Kompany.
Kompany recently joined English Championship side Burnley and has since been replaced with Felice Mazzu, who led Union SG to a surprise league title last season.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here