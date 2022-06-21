Anderlecht signs exciting Young Nigerian Midfielder

Belgian side RSC Anderlecht announced, Monday, the signing of 20 year-old Ishaq Abdulrazak from IFK Norrkoping.
Ishaq penned a two year deal with Anderlecht and is their first signing of the transfer window.
The Nigerian is a Midfielder who can also play in multiple positions on the right side and last season made 12 appearances in the Allsvenskan.
Highly rated in the Swedish top division, the Youngster morphed into a major prospect in his two years at Norrkoping and despite having a year left on his contract at the club, they still managed to cut a decent €3 million from the transfer.
In his first interview as a Sporting Player, Ishaq spoke on his desire to hit the ground running at his new club.