Anderlecht joins chase for Sparta Rotterdam’s Maduka Okoye

Maduka Okoye has emerged as a transfer target for Anderlecht and is said to be available for £4.2 million.

Okoye impressed in the Dutch top flight last season, and was outstanding for Sparta Rotterdam and has since caught the eyes of several suitors across Europe.

While the 21 year-old has been constantly linked with Eredivisie giants, Ajax, it appears Jupiler League juggernauts Anderlecht have emerged as favourites for his signature.

FL gathered that Anderlecht are reportedly looking for a new first choice goalie as they expect Van Crombrugge to move on this summer.

Okoye kept ten clean sheets for Sparta Rotterdam and got nominated in the team of the season.