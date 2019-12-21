Ancelotti signs Four-and-a-half-year deal with Everton

Carlo Ancelotti has joined Everton on a four-and-a-half-year contract the club confirmed on Saturday.

Ancelotti, 60, returns to the Premier League Eight years since he was sacked by Chelsea. He led the Blues to the EPL title in his first season and won a domestic double the same year.

The Italian joins the Toffees as his 10th Managerial job since his days at Reggiana.

Carlo Ancelotti has now managed: Juventus

AC Milan

Chelsea

PSG

Real Madrid

Bayern Munich

Napoli … Everton pic.twitter.com/E65B90esDZ — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 21, 2019

He has also won the UEFA Champions League three times.

Ancelotti’s first match in the dugout will be the visit of Burnley to Goodison Park on Boxing Day the club said in a statement.

In his first interview as Manager of Everton he said: “This is a great club with a rich history and a very passionate fan base. There is a clear vision from the Owner and the Board to deliver success and trophies. That is something that appeals to me as a manager and I am thrilled at the prospect of being able to work with everybody at the Club to help make that vision a reality.

“I have seen from the performances in the last two weeks that the players are capable of so much. The work Duncan has done is a great credit to him. Strong organisation, strong discipline and the right motivation are some of the key ingredients in football and I’m pleased that he will be part of my backroom team moving forward.”