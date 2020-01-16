Ancelotti keen on Nigerian Youngster, Invites him to Train with Everton First Team

Nigerian youngster Dennis Adeniran is in line to make his premier league bow with Everton under new manager, Carlo Ancelotti, who is considering handing the winger his EPL debut.

Adeniran has been impressive with the U-23 side and has trained with the senior team a couple of times under former manager Marco Silva.

But, Ancelotti is said to be interested in the the development of the England youth international of Nigerian descent and has lined him up for game time this season.

According to Liverpool Echo, David Unsworth, the Toffees’ U-23 boss, suggests Adeniran’s involvement with the first team was sanctioned by the Italian.

“He’s been training with the first-team,” Unsworth said. “He’s been in-and-around the first-team squad, so it was a great opportunity for someone like Einar (Iversen) to come and play a game tonight.

“There’re no issues with Dennis, hopefully he can get an opportunity in the first-team if not on loan, but that’s not up to me,” he stated.

Rangers will continue to get better – Salisu Yusuf

Enugu Rangers Chief Coach Salisu Yusuf has expressed satisfaction with the team’s improvement in the League following their 2-1 win over Warri Wolves, midweek.

Rangers finally picked maximum points away from home in the league for the first time this season in the victory over Warri Wolves at the Stephen Keshi stadium in Asaba.

Speaking to the press after the game, Salisu said he’s happy with the performance of his players and the result showed the team is improving and will surely get better.

“It was a good game not because we won, but we did most of what we have been practicing in training sessions,” He said.

The former Super Eagles and Kano Pillars chief coach added that the team will continue to work hard for good results, as they continue their fight to turn their season around.

“It shows that future matches will continue to get better for us,” he concluded.