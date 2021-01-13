Ancelotti hails Alex Iwobi’s Performance in Wolves win

By
Tunde Williams
-
0
99
Carlo Ancelotti, manager of Everton (R) shakes hands with Alex Iwobi after the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton at Molineux on January 12, 2021 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Carlo Ancelotti said Alex Iwobi’s early goal gave his team believe to go for the win against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday.

Everton went into the game without their forwards Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison, but Iwobi and Michael both scored to give Ancelotti the needed win.

 

Iwobi gave Everton the lead with six minutes into the match but a Ruben Neves volley restored parity for Wolves.

 

Michael Keane handed the Toffees the three point late on in the game.

 

After the game, the Everton boss was full of praise for his boys, especially Alex Iwobi and Lucas Digne for how they combined for the first goal.

 

“The players adapted really well. The position of James Rodriguez and Gylfi Sigurdsson created problems for them. We adapted well to the characteristics of our players and at the back we were focused. All the back four were fantastic.

 

“We had a different approach without Richarlison and Calvert-Lewin. We played more to attack the flanks with Iwobi and (Lucas) Digne and it worked well because the first goal was a fantastic combination.”

 

Everton will be back in action on Sunday but their game with Aston Villa could be postponed due to the Covid-19.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here