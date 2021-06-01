Ancelotti dumps Alex Iwobi’s Everton to rejoin Real Madrid

Everton have confirmed the departure of Carlo Ancelotti two years into his deal with the Toffees as he heads back to Spain where he rejoins Real Madrid.
Ancelotti penned a four-and-a-half-year deal with Everton, whom he joined in December.
The 61 year-old guided the Club to 12th and 10th places in the two seasons and worked with an array of international stars including Nigeria’s Alex Iwobi.
Iwobi who is a midfielder was deployed in a number of positions by the Italian including as wing-back.
News of Ancelotti’s departure was announced on Tuesday in a club statement:
“Everton can confirm that Carlo Ancelotti has left his position as manager to take up the role of Head Coach at Real Madrid.”
He penned a three-year deal in what will be his second stint at Real Madrid.