Anayo Iwuala joins Esperance on 3-year deal, becomes Jaidi’s first signing

Nigerian winger Anayo Iwuala has become Rahdi Jaidi’s first signing as Esperance manager.

Iwuala completed his move from Enyimba on a three-year deal to the Tunisian champions.

Esperance announced the deal in a social media post, Monday, stating:

Nigerian striker Anayo Emmanuel just minutes ago signed a three-year contract with us.

Good luck to our new striker!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by الترجي الرياضي التونسي (@esperance_sportive_detunis)

The Winger scored 4 goals in 32 league matches for Enyimba last season in the NPFL, in his breakout season.

Iwuala will now join his new teammates for the pre-season and new coach Jaidi, who returned to the club where he once played.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by الترجي الرياضي التونسي (@esperance_sportive_detunis)

Jaidi spent 11 years at the club as a footballer before moving to Europe where he joined English Premier League side Bolton Wanderers.

Last week he was appointed by the club from Belgian side Cercle Brugge, where he was assistant manager last season.