Anayo Iwuala Dismisses any pressure of Super Eagles Number 10 Role

Two caps into his international career and Anayo Iwuala already exudes the confidence of a veteran.

As if to test his mettle, Iwuala was thrown into the fray and with the extra burden of wearing the number 10 jersey.

He made his debut coming off the bench against Benin Republic in a crucial Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match.

Three days later he was introduced from the bench and like his previous game, the 22 year-old left a big impression.

Iwuala showed finesse, pace and agility in the 13 minutes he played in both games collectively.

But the biggest impact perhaps was him donning the number 10 jersey and dazzling the Teslim Balogun crowd in Lagos.

The iconic jersey number 10 is a massive responsibility in the Super Eagles, he admitted in a chat with FL.

Asked if he was under pressure to wear the jersey, he said, “Not really, outside football the jersey number 10 signifies a special representation to a personality.

“As a player it’s just normal, we understand that the minute you put on the jersey number 10, in the mentality of football, much is expected from that person.”

Iwuala was one of the few in the squad whose place came by chance and the luxury of choice was not readily available.

The Midfielder offered a simple explanation for how he ended up with the jersey number.

“I didn’t pick it myself, I didn’t pick the jersey. I got to the dressing room and they invited me to take up the jersey number 10.”