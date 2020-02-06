Anaemena Talks Tough After Enyimba gets Horoya in Confederation Cup QF Draw

Enyimba FC defender Ifeanyi Anaemena has described the club’s CAF Confederation Cup quarter-final tie with Horoya AC as a tricky match-up.

The draws for the Confederation Cup last eight held in Cairo on Wednesday and Enyimba will host the first leg )March 1) before moving to tade 28 Septembre , seven days later, for the return leg.

Anaemena told footballlive they are aware of the quality of their opponents, who are seasoned campaigners on the continent.

“I know that Horoya is a good team knowing their performances in the past CAF Confederation cup and champions league,”said the Enyimba captain.

“I strongly believe in my mind that we can scale through to the semi final if we are able to put more hard work, commitment and to play for each other because as a team we really have to play for each other in order to succeed. So we are likely to get to the semi final.”

Sakin not Worried about Enyimba Test in Confederation Cup last Eight

Horoya AC’s Nigerian forward Bolaji Sakin has backed his side to eliminate Nigerian league champion Enyimba FC in the quarter-final of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Enyimba was drawn against the Guinean side in the last eight of the Confederation Cup, a fixture Sakin had predicted in previous interviews with footballlive.

The attacking Midfielder said his knowledge of their quarter-final opponent will be vital to help his side avoid a defeat to the NPFL club.

“Football is not mathematics, if you work hard then you’ll achieve well,” Sakin told footballlive .

“What I know about Enyimba is just little, I know they change a lot of their players, that I don’t really know.

“When I was in Nigeria some were not in Enyimba but I know most of them. I know what information I will give to my coach so we can work on that.

“He’s also an expert in champions league stuff so he knows what to do to get some information. What I know and what I believe is that we want the cup and we are going for it.”