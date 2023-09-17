Nigerian League Anaemena Joins Abia Warriors on a Free By Joseph Obisesan - September 17, 2023 0 120 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Ifeanyi Anaemena. Credit | Yahoo News Ifeanyi Anaemena has signed a one-year contract with Abia Warriors after previously playing for Remo Stars last season. Anaemena, 31, was crucial to helping Remo Stars finish second in the NPFL last season. The CB has previous featured for Rivers United, and he was part of the Enyimba team that won the League title in 2019. He has already started training with his new teammates in preparation for the 2023/24 campaign.