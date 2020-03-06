Anaemena Disappointed with Super Eagles Snub for AFCON Qualifier

Center Back, Ifeanyi Anaemena says he’s disappointed to be left out of Nigeria’s 24-man squad for the upcoming 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sierra Leone later this month.

Anaemena earned his first senior call up to the Super Eagles squad for the game against Benin Republic and Lesotho back in last November.

The Enyimba FC defender was drafted into the squad as replacement for the injured Brian Idowu, but was on the bench in both matches.

However, the defender was excluded from the team that will take on Sierra Leone this month, leaving Ikechukwu Ezenwa as the only home based player in the squad.

Anaemena told footballlive that he’s disappointed not to have made the squad, but insists that the players invited merited their place in the team and wished the squad success in both games.

“Of course I’m disappointed not to have made the team, because every player wants to represent their country.

“But the most important thing is for Nigeria to these match and also qualifiers for AFCON,” said the defender.