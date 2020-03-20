Amunike sends Gernot Rohr to Bed over NPFL Players Quality Claim

Nigerian footballers plying their trade in the Country’s local leagues have been the subject of a systemic cold treatment in the Super Eagles.

Head coach of the Nigeria senior men’s team Gernot Rohr, who is one of the longest serving Eagles Coaches, has openly criticized the quality of the league in the past.

The German insists the structure of the topflight league and quality are among factors why it’s almost impossible to invite and give NPFL players minutes in the Eagles.

Recently, former assistant Coach of the team Imama Amapakabo said Nigerian based players can’t interpret strategy and aren’t as intelligent in the game.

In contrast, former Super Eagles winger and Flying Eagles Coach Emmanuel Amunike has suggested Coaching and not the players based in Nigeria should come under scrutiny.

Amunike who also played for Zamalek SC, Sporting CP and Barcelona argued that Nigerian players based in the domestic league can improve “if they are given good programs”.

“We may say we don’t have good players, but I tell you every player is product of a program that helps them grow and do well,” Amunike told footballlive.

“If the program is good it helps players improve and that was how most of us emerged to play in the national team.”