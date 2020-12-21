Amunike debunks interest in Super Eagles Assistant Coach role, says it’s “Belittling”

Emmanuel Amunike has once again distant himself from the Super Eagles assistant Coaching role, describing it as “belittling”.

Amunike was the former Nigeria U17 and U20 head Coach, he won the fifa world cup with the former.

In 2018 he was appointed head Coach of the Tanzania Taifa Stars and guided them to the Africa Cup of Nations after a 39 years absence.

Speaking on the possibility of taking up a role in the Super Eagles back room with Gernot Rohr as Manager, as have been reported in several news outlets Amunike dismissed the notion.

“There’s nothing true about that it’s just news from journalists; I don’t think there’s any truth about being Rohr’s assistant,” he told brila.net.

“There’s nothing like that and nobody has ever called me or contacted me so I think we shouldn’t be spreading things that’s not real and things that’s never going to be real.

Amunike’s stint with the Taifa Stars lasted just a year as he got the sack after they were knocked out in the first round of the 2019 Afcon.

Since then he has also worked as Coach of Egyptian Premier League side Misr Lel Makkasa, but the 49 year-old says he’s not interested in taking up a back seat in the Nigeria team.

He insists such suggestions belittle’s pedigree as a Manager and however confirms that no contact has been made by the Nigeria Football Federation.

“We have to be very clear, it’s not going to be real, I’m not going to be Rohr’s assistant. Why must I be his assistant, what am I going to be Rohr’s assistant for. We have to be very clear about things we don’t want.”

“Rohr is the Coach of Nigeria, I was once a coach of Tanzania; not youth team, So why must I come back to assist Rohr. Why are we trying to belittle ourselves.

“But nobody has called me but all are just rumours and stories, but I’m telling you it’s not going to be, it’s not possible.

“So let’s think more possible things and see how we can move forward and bring positive things to our football, it’s not something that’ll be real.”