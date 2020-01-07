Amuneke urges NFF to adopt Sound developmental programs for age-grade football

Ex-international Emmanuel Amuneke say Nigeria is not living up to its potential in age-grade tournaments.

The former Barcelona winger added that the Nigeria Football Federation needs to proffer solutions to the current problems be deviling football development in the country.

Amuneke rued the performances of the Golden Eaglets and the Flying Eagles at their respective World Cups and suggest a return to effective grooming system to turn the tide.

“We have the talents to qualify for major age-grade events and do well but, we seem to have deviated from that winning formula,” he told Sports Extra.

“Sound developmental programs will curb age cheat that has always impeded the seamless transition of players to the next grade.”

“Nigeria failed to go far at the U-17 and U-20 World Cups so, it should be a cause for concern for our administrators,” he concluded.