Amuneke gives update on Zambian Coaching Job

Emmanuel Amuneke recalled his foray into football started as early at age three and a little over four decades later, the former African player of the year, AFCON and Olympic Gold winner is keen to get back to action.

Amuneke’s last competitive engagement in football was a head Coach of the Tanzania national team, whom he qualified for the AFCON three decades after their last appearance.

A few months down the line and the 49 year-old is certain he could be back in the dugout and with former African champions Zambia.

“We are waiting and well I suppose they’re doing what’s necessary. If it were up to Us we would have wished they got it done sooner,” he told www.brila.net.

On his birthday, the former Nigeria international was celebrated by FIFA with pictures of his triumph in 1996 at the Olympics and 2015 when he led the Eaglets to World Cup glory.

“I started my journey when I was three in the village and by age 10 I was brought to Lagos to play football. This is what I have passion for,” said Amuneke.