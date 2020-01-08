Amuneke denies interests in Super Eagles job

Emmanuel Amuneke has refuted reports linking him with the Super Eagles job and he isn’t available to take the Nigeria Head Coach role.

The NFF has been foot-dragging over offering Head Coach Gernot Rohr a new contract, in spite of a press meeting by the FA President Amaju Pinnick revealing some details of the new contract weeks ago.

However, there are reports suggesting the NFF will draw up a shortlist of Nigerian coaches for the job should contract talks with Rohr not materialize or fall through, and Amuneke was one of the names considered.

Amuneke told brila.net no contact has been made and declared he has no interest in the job at the moment.

“No, I am just calm in my world,” he responded when asked if he will take the role if offered.

“I am disconnected from everything now and just with my family. At the right time things will come, but nobody has spoken to me.”