Amuneke calls for balance in NFF’s scouting of Foreign-born Nigerian players

Former Nigeria International Emmanuel Amuneke has called on the NFF to be cautious with the continued hunt for foreign born players of Nigerian descent so as not to derail the morale of players raised and playing in Nigeria.

Amuneke told footballlive that there is need to exercise a balance with the trend and believes foreign born players of Nigerian descent are eligible but should be consider when they indicate their interest to play.

He added that the standard should then also not be compromised to allow just any foreign born Nigerian in simply because such players are coming from abroad.