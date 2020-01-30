Amuneke Admits there’s Pressure to Succeed in Egypt

Emmanuel Amuneke will return to Management for the first time since July after quitting his role as Coach of the Tanzania national team.

Amuneke who recently signed a one-and-half-year deal with Egyptian Premier League side Misr Lel Makasa is expected to be in the dugout when they face Smouha.

However, the team hasn’t been on a good run of late and there’s a big task at hand to try and steer the team away from the drop zone and have the players enjoy their game again, the Coach told footballlive.

“Yes everything is sorted, we’ve estimated a one-and-half year deal, but in football your can’t predict.

“The most important thing is to build the players’ confidence and make them believe they can improve their position in the league and enjoy their football.”

Revered for his tactical prowess at the 2015 FIFA U17 World Cup, Amuneke is considered one of the brightest football minds on the continent, perhaps his of having played for Barcelona, Sporting CP and also Zamalek played some part in it.

He has shown a keen sense of appreciating modern football and wants to forge a team capable of playing well, creating chances and important scoring goals.

The Coach has been on ground to watch the team play and was not so impressed with what he saw.

“In football you must be able to create chances and take them, but the last game they played they only managed to create three clear chances and managed to utilize one. The opponents were more clinical and all those misses came back to haunt them.

“But, this here is a new challenge for me going back to Egyptian football now as a Coach having played here in the past.”

Misr Lel Makasa had sacked former Egyptian footballer, Mido, following the team’s poor run of form.

They have now gone 9 games without a win and have picked just five points – a draws – in that time.

Such outcomes will put pressure on the new Manager coming and Amuneke appreciates there’s pressure for him to hit the ground running and turn the team’s fortunes around.

“People always ask if there’s pressure, but, really there’s no job without some pressure because people want to see how well you can do and pressure is part of this job. Any coach knows the job isn’t easy, even when you’re doing the right thing.

“Coaching is like being the President of the country, doing what is right and providing positive results. When you can deliver, then it doesn’t matter much what people say, negatively,” said the Coach.