Amoo takes the fall as Hammarby winless run continues in 2-0 defeat to Elfsborg

Hammarby are now on a run of three games without a win following this weekend’s 2-0 defeat at home Elfsborg in the Allsvenskan.

After back to back draws against Ostersunds and Gothenborg, Hammarby hit a new low losing at home to Elfsborg and also falling further behind in the title race.

The hosts trailed in the first half, Ramus Alm broke the deadlock after 26 minutes and ensuring the Elfsborg controlled the encountered.

Then in the second half Elfsborg extended their lead, Alexander Bernhardsson (67′) putting some daylight between the sides and effective ended the contest.

Meanwhile, Akinkunmi Amoo started the game, but had very little impact in the game.

The 19 year-old Midfielder was subsequently replaced after the restart, making way for Gustav Ludwigson.

Amoo has scored four goals and contributed 2 assists so far this season in his 15 appearances for the club in the league.

But Milo Milojevic and his players will be back in action this week as they travel to Switzerland for the first-leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League play-off game against FC Basel.