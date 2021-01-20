Amoo blames Nigeria’s Under par show at WAFU B Championship on Poor Planning

Nigeria’s U17 boy finished second in the recently concluded WAFU B championship in Lome, but the team’s campaign saw several underwhelming performances and drew criticisms of the Coaches and Federation.

Speaking to footballlive after the team’s arrival, head Coach Fatai Amoo did not attempt to absorb himself of any blame, but suggested the NFF could have done more to help the team.

Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets had a record of one win, two defeats and one draw. The team scored four goals and conceded five at the championship.

Amoo insists his team could have competed better if they had prepared better and predicts tough times lay ahead should the NFF not buck the trend.

“Failure to plan is planning to fail. Planning has to be done systematically; there’s nothing like being organized,” the Coach told footballlive.

“My major lesson is we have to really do it the right way and the right way is to look at the program and decide when to start, because it’s not going to be easy competing against good nations whatever the level and I think planning is the key.”