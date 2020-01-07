Amoo believes Enyimba should have kept faith with Abdallah

Veteran NPFL coach Fatai Amoo has stated that Enyimba should have exercised a bit more restraint and keep faith with sacked coach Usman Abdallah and believes the 4-0 loss to league leaders Plateau united could have occasioned the rush of blood as well.

Amoo speaking in a chat with Sports Radio Brila FM said the decision was clearly one taken without even given consideration to Abdallah’s time at the club and failing to back and support the manager to turn things around as swift as possible.

“I think we should thread cautiously and the administrators too should think of coaches who have worked with them for a while like Abdallah that will be his third season with them. Yes it’s not good to lose 4-0 but who says they can’t turn it around. The last time Plateau lost 3-0 and they went back home to win 4-0 so who says they can not play the next match and win 4-0 or even higher than that.”