Amokachi reacts to Racist attacks on Rudiger, “It’s hard to think It’ll be Solved”

Former Nigeria and Everton striker Daniel Amokachi has condemned the acts of racism Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger was subjected to in PL game against Tottenham on Sunday.

Rudiger was complained that section of the fans had made monkey chants at him and the German even had pepper thrown at him during the game.

Amokachi, who made 43 league appearances for Everton between 1994-96, says “it is the worst thing to can do to a person, regardless of where they come from.”

The FA Cup winner said he also suffered racism playing in Europe; having started his journey in Belgium.

“Racism is deep and I wonder if it can ever be rooted out; when you have Politicians who behave this way it’s hard to think we have people who can solve this problem,” he told www.brila.net.