Amokachi Identifies Eagles’ Opponents to Worry About

Former Super Eagles Player and Coach Daniel Amokachi has described Nigeria’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying group as tricky.

Nigeria was drawn with Cape Verde, Central African Republic and Liberia in Group C and Amokachi told footballlive that Cape Verde and CAR are teams that will surely pose considerable threat to Nigeria’s chances.

”Well, Nigeria is in a tricky group we know the exploit of the the Cape Verde, and also the Central African, these are two countries that are tricky to go and play football, Liberia, I think we can grab our maximum points there because.

“I remember when I was assisting the late chief coach of the Super eagles, Keshi, we went there played them and could be able to get our maximum points needed then,” Amokachi recalled.

He Further stated that, “Cape Verde can decide too make this year a phenomenal one and go all out and qualify with the help of the qualities from the Portuguese league.

“As for the central Africans, with the talents they have; whether lesser or not, the can create very charge environment for teams. But all in all with the quality we have as a team in the Super Eagles, if we do what is right we will not have any issues.”

