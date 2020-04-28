Amokachi Faults Decision to Drop Ideye from 2014 World Cup

Former Super Eagles assistant coach Daniel Amokachi says in hindsight he believes Brown Ideye deserved to be part of Nigeria’s squad to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Ideye was surprisingly omitted from the team, while then coach Stephen Keshi opted for Michael Uchebo, Sola Ameobi and Osaze Odewingie.

Amokachi who was the assistant to Keshi at the time admittted that Ideye who played vital in Nigeria’s 2013 African cup of Nations glory in South Africa should have been included in the squad.

Amokachi made this known, while speaking on his popular programme “Bull’s Pit” on Brila FM.

“Some players had no business going to the 2014 World Cup,” said the former Super Eagles Coach.

“One player who should have been part of the team is Brown Ideye unfortunately he was dropped for some players who shouldn’t have gone to the World Cup.

“But truth is I wasn’t the coach, I was not in charge of picking the players.” he said.

Ideye was later recalled back into the Super Eagles by current boss Gernot Rohr for the 2018 World cup qualifiers against Zambia in Ndola.

The 32 year forward played all 90 minutes as Kelechi Iheanacho and Alex Iwobi scored the goals that handed the three time African champions all the three points.

The Aris Thessaloniki forward however struggled to make the squad for the matches and later missed out of a place in Russia 2018 World cup.