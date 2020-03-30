Amokachi considers Mikel Obi Greatest Nigerian Footballer

Mikel Obi is the greatest player to emerge from Nigeria says former Super Eagles player and Coach Daniel Amokachi.

Amokachi, who earned 44 caps for Nigeria including performances at the World Cup 1994, considers Mikel to be the standout player from the Country based on his achievements.

‘Mikel (Obi) is the greatest player,’ said Amokachi on Brila FM’s Show “The Bull’s Pit”.

‘He has won everything that a player can hope to; the Champions League, Europa, AFCON in 2013 and he also captained the national team.

‘As a footballer, your laurels count and that will surely count for Mikel because nobody has won that much in Nigerian football.’

Mikel quit international football in 2019 after the African Nations Cup, where Nigeria picked up the bronze medal.

The 32 year-old has won 9 major silverware thus far in his career including two Premier League titles, the Champions League and Europa League.