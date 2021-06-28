Ambitious Serie B side Monza wants Simy Nwankwo

Simy Nwankwo’s future at FC Crotone is still undecided, but one thing is almost certain and that is the Forward will leave even if it’s to another Serie B side.

According to footballitalia‘s Susy Campanale, quoting Calciomercato, “Monza are in negotiations with Simy and close to securing a deal.”

The 29 year-old had a fine campaign last term for the Rossoblù, in the top fight, however Crotone came crashing again and will be playing in the Serie B next season.

Monza are the latest name linked with the Nigeria International, who has also emerged a transfer target for the likes of Lazio, Torino, Fiorentina, Sampdoria and newly promoted Salernitana in the rumour mill.

Monza are on an ambitious campaign to gain promotion, and owner, former Milan President Silvio Berlusconi, would hope his appointment of former Crotone Coach Giovanni Stroppa.

Stroppa was in charge at Crotone between 2018 to 2021, Simy’s best scoring years in Italy.