Amapakabo Explains Why He’ll Walk Away from Abia Warriors

Abia Warriors Coach Imama Amapakabo says he’s desperate to achieve great things at the club, but insists he won’t be dictated to.

Amapakabo was unveiled to the fans on Wednesday, the 2016 NPFL winner signed a two-year contract with the Warriors.

While speaking to the press on how Abia Warriors can challenge for honours next season, the former Super Eagles assistant coach said, he wants the responsibility for his team selections and results as well.

He added that, he won’t hesitate to walk away from the Club if the management interfered with players’ selection.

“I want to state this categorically that Imama Amapakabo is not a coach people can impose players on, I will walk away, simple.”

On if he is willing to work with the interim coach of the team, Willie Ndube, Amapakabo said, “It’s the responsibility of the management of the club to tell me who I’ll work with and who I won’t work with and also my contract terms are very clear and I want to honor and respect it.

” I believe the management of Abia Warriors will honor the agreement as well,” he said.