Amaju Pinnick elected into FIFA executive council

The President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick has been elected into the FIFA Council.

Pinnick was elected into the council on Friday afternoon and becomes the third Nigerian to reach the position Dr Amos Adamu Orok Oyo.

The election was held at CAF’s General Assembly in Rabat, Morocco and the Nigerian football Chief pipped Malawi’s Walter Nyamilandu to the seat.

Good evening. As part of my commitment to keep pushing Nigerian and African football forwards and upwards, I would like to announce that I have now been cleared by the FIFA Review Committee to seek a position on the FIFA Council at the forthcoming elections scheduled…

Lamine Bajo of Gambia, Nick Mwendwa of Kenya, Wallace Karia of Tanzania and Andrew Kamanga of Zambia all withdrew from the race.

Pinnick is also among the 5 CAF Vice Presidents in an expanded CAF Executive Council, decided earlier today.